M100: Ten Romanian cities selected to receive support and funding to achieve climate neutrality by 2035

The M100 Hub, a national project aiming to support Romanian cities in their green transition, announced the names of the 10 cities selected in the M100 Mission to achieve climate neutrality by 2035. They are Alba Iulia, Bistrița, Brașov, Bucharest, Buzău, Constanța, Iași, Oradea, Reșița, and Timișoara.

In the coming years, the ten cities will receive support in developing climate neutrality plans and will be financed to implement actions for their green transition.

The cities were chosen by an international jury made up of specialists in urban planning and urban development, in a competition held between June and September 2024.

“Congratulations to the 10 cities selected in the M100 Mission for the effort they put in and the innovative solutions they proposed. The serious work, however, is just beginning, and I assure the 10 selected cities that we will do everything we can to help them not only learn how to build strategies to become climate neutral but also to finance their solutions,” said Ovidiu Cîmpean, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Investments and European Projects and coordinator of the M100 Hub.

“We know that these efforts must be supported by adequate funding, so, through M100, we propose to finance, by 2035, projects worth EUR 1 billion of the 10 cities selected now and of the three from the European Mission, Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest - District 2, and Suceava,” he added.

In the coming period, the 10 cities will develop, with the help of consultants from the M100 Climate City Contracts team, a model action plan developed at the European level to help them identify the individual solutions they need to implement to become climate-neutral.

Then, through M100, cities will be able to apply for funding to implement actions from the plans developed in areas such as green energy, sustainability and smart mobility, circular economy, green governance, and so on.

They will also learn from the experience of the three cities already included in the European Mission and will be able to become, in turn, examples of good practice for other Romanian cities.

(Photo source: Facebook/M100 HUB)