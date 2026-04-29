Events

Cinema concerts return to Transilvania Film Festival 2026 in Cluj-Napoca

29 April 2026

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Live cinema concerts will once again take center stage at the 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), bringing new musical interpretations to three films from different eras and styles. The program blends Romanian, Nordic, and French cinema with contemporary live performances, offering audiences a reimagined viewing experience, the organizers said.

The festival, set to take place between June 12 and 21 in Cluj-Napoca, will feature three titles in its cinema concert lineup: Meanders, Beyond Sleep, and Paris Asleep.

Romanian film Meanders (1967), directed by Mircea Săucan, stands out as one of the most unconventional works of its time. The story follows an architect caught between personal and professional crises, alongside the woman he loves and her son. Banned shortly after its release during the communist era, the film has since been recognized as a landmark of Romanian cinema. 

At TIFF, the film will be accompanied by a live score performed by GOLAN, known for blending electronic music with live instrumentation.

The program will continue with Beyond Sleep (2016), directed by Boudewijn Koole. The film follows a young geologist on an expedition in northern Norway that turns into a psychological and physical survival challenge. 

This film’s award-winning score will be reinterpreted live by musicians Alex Simu and George Dumitriu, who were part of the original recording.

Rounding out the selection is Paris Asleep (1925), the directorial debut of René Clair and an early example of cinematic fantasy. The film imagines a Paris frozen in time, creating a surreal visual landscape. 

For this screening, Stéphane Scharlé, founder of the jazz group OZMA, will deliver a solo live performance combining percussion and electronic elements.

Screenings will take place at venues including the House of Culture of Students and the Art Museum, with tickets already available online. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

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Events

Cinema concerts return to Transilvania Film Festival 2026 in Cluj-Napoca

29 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Live cinema concerts will once again take center stage at the 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), bringing new musical interpretations to three films from different eras and styles. The program blends Romanian, Nordic, and French cinema with contemporary live performances, offering audiences a reimagined viewing experience, the organizers said.

The festival, set to take place between June 12 and 21 in Cluj-Napoca, will feature three titles in its cinema concert lineup: Meanders, Beyond Sleep, and Paris Asleep.

Romanian film Meanders (1967), directed by Mircea Săucan, stands out as one of the most unconventional works of its time. The story follows an architect caught between personal and professional crises, alongside the woman he loves and her son. Banned shortly after its release during the communist era, the film has since been recognized as a landmark of Romanian cinema. 

At TIFF, the film will be accompanied by a live score performed by GOLAN, known for blending electronic music with live instrumentation.

The program will continue with Beyond Sleep (2016), directed by Boudewijn Koole. The film follows a young geologist on an expedition in northern Norway that turns into a psychological and physical survival challenge. 

This film’s award-winning score will be reinterpreted live by musicians Alex Simu and George Dumitriu, who were part of the original recording.

Rounding out the selection is Paris Asleep (1925), the directorial debut of René Clair and an early example of cinematic fantasy. The film imagines a Paris frozen in time, creating a surreal visual landscape. 

For this screening, Stéphane Scharlé, founder of the jazz group OZMA, will deliver a solo live performance combining percussion and electronic elements.

Screenings will take place at venues including the House of Culture of Students and the Art Museum, with tickets already available online. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

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