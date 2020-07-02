Romanian Social Democrats consider boycotting appointment of new Govt.

President Klaus Iohannis can’t call early elections without going through all the steps required by Romania’s Constitution, said the head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, after Iohannis designated dismissed prime minister Ludovic Orban to form a new cabinet and announced he would continue to push for early elections.

Ciolacu, who also serves as the president of the Chamber of Deputies, said that his party might instruct its MPs not to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament when the new Orban cabinet should be invested, which would make void the meeting thus blocking the process that leads to early elections, local Mediafax reported.

Head of Pro Romania party Victor Ponta, who formed an ad-hoc coalition with the Social Democrats, warned that PSD holds the majority in the permanent bureaus of both chambers of the Parliament, therefore, they can delay the procedures as much as they wish.

Another option for the Social Democrats to delay the procedures for the appointment of a new Government is asking the Constitutional Court’s opinion about the designation of the same prime minister as the one dismissed.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)