Politics

Romanian presidential adviser Ludovic Orban leaves post after six weeks in office

18 November 2025

Presidential adviser Ludovic Orban is leaving his position after just six weeks in office, following a mutual agreement with president Nicușor Dan to end their collaboration, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, November 18, as reported by Agerpres. Orban, a former prime minister, was appointed in early October to lead the Internal Policy Department within the Presidency.

The institution reportedly said the decision was made “on amicable terms,” noting that the president thanked Ludovic Orban for his work and wished him success in future projects.

No official reason was provided for Orban’s early departure. 

However, as Biziday.ro noted, his exit comes shortly after he publicly criticized the Save Romania Union (USR) party for what he described as the “abusive” use of president Nicușor Dan’s image in the campaign for the upcoming Bucharest mayoral election, warning it could alienate the president’s supporters. Although Dan attended the campaign launch of USR candidate Cătălin Drulă, Orban said this did not imply political involvement from the president.

A former leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban previously supported Nicușor Dan’s 2020 mayoral bid, helping secure joint backing from PNL and USR at the time. He also ran for president in 2024 but withdrew from the race in favor of former USR leader Elena Lasconi.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

