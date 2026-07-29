LPP Logistics opens 56,000 sqm distribution center near Bucharest

LPP Logistics opened a new 56,000 sqm distribution center near Bucharest to support the Polish fashion group's operations in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. The facility is expected to strengthen the company's logistics network in South-Eastern Europe and support the continued expansion of the Sinsay brand.

The warehouse has a storage capacity of around 35 million items and is located close to the fulfilment center that LPP Logistics opened near Bucharest in November 2025. The company said the location also offers easier access to the Port of Constanța for sea freight deliveries.

According to LPP Logistics, the new center replaces infrastructure lost in a warehouse fire last year and has been designed to accommodate future expansion.

“We are already able to serve over 450 stores simultaneously, and following the planned expansion, we will double this capacity. This provides a solid foundation for the continued growth of our brands in the region,” noted Sebastian Sołtys, CEO of LPP Logistics.

The facility is currently equipped to prepare deliveries for up to 454 stores simultaneously. A planned expansion in early 2027 is expected to increase that capacity to around 900 stores.

The company said the distribution center will employ more than 300 people by the end of this year, with additional hiring planned as the site expands.

The building incorporates energy- and water-efficiency measures, including LED lighting, greywater recovery, and water and air treatment systems. It has received an A-class energy performance certificate and is undergoing BREEAM certification at the "Outstanding" level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)