Chinese Ikea supplier Long Bamboo Group to open furniture plant in Romania

Chinese bamboo products manufacturer Long Bamboo Technology Group Co., a supplier to Swedish retailer IKEA, has entered the Romanian market to establish a furniture production facility, Profit.ro reported on May 8.

The company, headquartered in Hong Kong and with manufacturing operations concentrated in Nanping, China, is one of the country’s leading producers of bamboo household items and furniture. Its product portfolio includes chopsticks, bowls, decorative holders, tables, chairs, and bamboo processing machinery. Long Bamboo Group currently operates five branches and employs over 900 people globally.

The decision to set up production in Romania is part of the firm’s strategy to expand its international manufacturing footprint and improve access to the European market. Details on the location, investment value, and employment plans for the Romanian plant have not yet been disclosed.

Long Bamboo is listed among approximately 800 furniture and home accessories suppliers for IKEA, which has been expanding its network of manufacturing partners in Eastern Europe to streamline logistics and reduce delivery times.

Romania is already home to several manufacturing operations for IKEA, including a facility in Orăștie operated by another Chinese company, UE Furniture, which also supplies the Swedish retailer. Earlier this year, UE Furniture completed the acquisition of the Dudeștii Noi factory in Timiș County from Romanian furniture producer Rus Savitar, known under the Casa Rusu brand.

The arrival of Long Bamboo adds to Romania’s growing role as a regional production hub for global furniture brands, supported by competitive labor costs, strategic geographic location, and access to EU markets.

(Photo: Serdar Basak | Dreamstime.com)

