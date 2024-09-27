Logistics project P3 near Bucharest, estimated at EUR 265 mln, reportedly for sale

The sovereign fund of the state of Singapore (GIC) is reportedly considering the sale of the logistics project P3 in Romania, estimated at EUR 265 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar, quoting data familiar with the negotiations.

CTP, WDP, as well as Garbe and Hillwood are reportedly among the interested buyers.

The P3 logistic park is located near the commune of Chiajna, approximately 13 km west of the center of Bucharest, with direct access to the A1 (Bucuresti-Pitesti) motorway.

P3 would be the second major exit on the local logistics and industrial market in 2024, after Globalworth.

According to the latest P3 report, the Romanian portfolio is internally valued at EUR 265 mln, of which EUR 251 mln represents investment properties.

The total area of ​​the park is approximately 380,000 square meters and currently includes 14 buildings, an electrical station, and a railway terminal. Among the largest tenants of the park are Carrefour, eMAG, Altex, Gebrüder Weiss, Elit, Agricover, HOPI, Europharm, Interbrands, and Logistic E Van Wijk.

(Photo source: the company)