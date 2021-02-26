Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 07:54
Business

One tenth of loans in Romania are still under repayment moratorium

26 February 2021
The volume of loans covered by the repayment moratorium was almost RON 41 billion (over EUR 8 bln) at the end of last year, accounting for 13.8% of the local banks' total portfolio.

However, the share of loans under moratorium decreased to 10% of the total loans as of now, according to Romania's National Bank (BNR) deputy governor Leonardo Badea, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Compared to the European average, a bigger share of loans was placed under moratorium in Romania - but in volume terms, the share of loans subject to the facility was lower than the average (meaning more small loans were subject to the facility).

Most of the loans (about 75%) were placed under moratorium due to the application of legislative initiatives (public moratorium). Still, a very important share (about a quarter) of the loans were placed under moratorium through specific programs designed by banks (private moratoriums).

"The banks understood the difficult general situation and became aware of the need to support the clientele affected in a real and brutal way by a shock that was impossible to anticipate," Badea commented.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

