Former Romanian Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea remains in jail

The Bucharest Municipal Court (TBM) rejected the request for parole submitted by former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, Wall-street.ro reported.

The ruling comes two years after Dragnea was jailed, and he can submit another request after another three months.

TBM judged an appeal against the decision of the District 5 Court, which had already rejected, at the end of April, the request for conditional release of the former PSD leader, as unfounded.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea was sentenced, in May 2019, to 42 months in prison, in the case of fictitious employments from the Teleorman Child Protection Directorate. He never admitted wrongdoing and repeatedly claimed he was jailed on political grounds.

