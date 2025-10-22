New electric ride service Little Bolt launched in Bucharest

Mobility company Bolt has launched a new category in Bucharest called Little Bolt, offering passengers cheaper rides in compact electric vehicles. The company says the move supports its plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The new vehicles, which Bolt says are Jinpeng Smart Balance models, can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h and feature three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Bolt describes the service as a practical alternative for short urban trips, aimed at reducing both costs and emissions.

“Little Bolt is a win for urban mobility, benefiting passengers and drivers alike,” said Maria Niculescu Aron, General Manager of Bolt Romania. “Passengers can travel quickly and sustainably through the city, while partner drivers can increase their earnings through more frequent rides.”

For now, the Little Bolt service is available only in the central and northwestern parts of Bucharest, with plans to expand to other areas after a testing period.

Each vehicle is powered by two sets of eight lithium-ion batteries, providing a range of 150 kilometers per set. The batteries are replaced at nine swap stations across the city.

The launch comes after Bolt introduced several new ride categories in Romania earlier this year, including XL in Bucharest, Premium in Iași, Craiova, and Galați, and Comfort Electric in Brașov and Cluj.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bolt)