Some 1,000 Lime e-scooters available in Bucharest

US startup Lime, a service that allows renting electric scooters and bicycles, which reached a valuation of over USD 10 billion last summer, will enter the Romanian market through a partnership with the Bucharest City Hall, currently prepared for approval.

A fleet of 1,000 electric scooters will be made available in Bucharest through this partnership, Profit.ro reported. They will be located near metro stations, public parking areas, public parks and gardens, theatres, museums, libraries, as well as in promenade areas.

The speed of the scooters will be limited to a maximum of 24 km/h so that no driving license is required. The City Hall signed the contract with Lime but the City Council must approve it.

In related news, Taxify officials recently said that the company was considering entering Romania’s e-scooter market as well. Lime started a partnership with Uber last summer.

(Photo source: Facebook / Lime)