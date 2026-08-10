Lidl Romania, the operator of one of the largest retail chains in the country, announced on Monday, August 10, the introduction of the Anti-Waste Bag.

The new initiative is aimed at helping reduce food waste by making use of fruits and vegetables that no longer meet the aesthetic standards for shelf presentation, but still retain their quality and remain suitable for consumption.

Available in all Lidl stores across the country at the fixed price of RON 5 (EUR 1), the Anti-Waste Bag contains approximately 2 kg of fruits and/or vegetables in a product mix. For consumer safety, the bags will not include allergenic products such as celery or parsnip.

The Anti-Waste Bag is part of an initiative currently implemented in more than 20 countries where Lidl operates. In the 2025 financial year alone, this concept helped save more than 100,000 tons of fruits and vegetables from being wasted.

“Every product that we manage to save from waste represents an important success – for the value chain, the environment and climate protection. This is not only an operational efficiency measure through which we turn sustainability objectives into concrete actions, but also proof that reducing food waste and conserving resources depend on the choices we make together, day by day,” said Mihai Cazacu, Head of Corporate Communications Lidl Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)