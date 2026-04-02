German retailer Lidl opens 400th store in Romania

Retail chain Lidl opened its 400th store in Romania on Thursday, April 2, in the city of Voluntari, Ilfov County, marking a major milestone. On the same day, the retailer inaugurated two other stores, in Brașov and the town of Breaza.

Lidl is currently one of the largest employers in Romania, with over 14,000 employees. The new stores will add 76 more jobs. The expansion comes amid many economic uncertainties, but according to a development plan put forth by Lidl. In 2026, the company budgeted EUR 285 million for network expansion. The investment is 56% higher than in 2025.

“The achievement of 400 stores in Romania reflects our constant commitment to invest long-term in this market and to actively contribute to the development of local communities across the country. By expanding the network, we create jobs, including in areas where opportunities are more limited, such as smaller towns,” stated Irina Mușan, Chief Real Estate, member of the Management Board of Lidl Romania.

The 400th Lidl store in the network, inaugurated in the city of Voluntari, near Bucharest, is a modern unit that integrates in its visual identity the new brand promise “You know it’s worth it.” The store is equipped with technologies such as LED lighting with presence sensors and heat recovery systems integrated into the climate installations.

At the same time, the store integrates the Scan & Go system, available in the Lidl Plus app, which allows customers to scan products directly with their mobile phone, simplifying the shopping and checkout process. The location has a sales area of over 1,400 sqm and has over 120 parking spaces.

The new Lidl store in Brașov, located on 13 Decembrie Boulevard no. 129D has a sales area of over 1,300 sqm and 138 parking spaces. The one in Breaza is smaller, with over 1,000 sqm and 90 parking spaces.

According to a study conducted by KPMG, in 2024, Lidl’s activity in Romania contributed EUR 2.31 billion to the gross value added of the economy, equivalent to approximately 0.65% of the national GDP. At the same time, each job within the company supports another six jobs in the economy, contributing to maintaining nearly 90,000 jobs nationwide, the company said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)