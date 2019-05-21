Romania Insider
Business
Romanian online book retailer aims for 30% increase in sales this year
21 May 2019
Romanian online book retailer Libris.ro aims for a 30% increase in sales this year, to over RON 50 million (EUR 10.6 mln), the company announced.

In 2018, the company had a turnover of RON 40 million, 28% higher than in 2017.

Libris.ro was launched ten years ago in Brasov. The company has delivered so far 2.3 million book orders to 1.2 million clients in Romania and abroad. It currently claims to be the biggest online book retailer in the country, with 8,000 to 10,000 books shipped each day and a team of 100 employees.

The company has invested EUR 4 million in a warehouse in Brasov, which currently hosts 2 million books. The investment allowed the company to triple the number of orders it can process each day to 10-12,000.

Get in Touch with Us