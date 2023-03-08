Liberal MPs in Romania propose cutting tax rates, including for dividends

Former prime minister Florin Citu, MP of the ruling Liberal party, and other MPs of the Force of Right have drafted bills aimed at cutting back the dividend tax to 5% from 8%, where it is supposed to increase starting this year, Economica.net reported.

Citu announced on his Facebook page that he has submitted to the Parliament a draft law by which the tax on dividends will be reduced from 8% to 5%, and the threshold for the payment of the health contribution would be reduced from 24 minimum wages to 12 minimum wages in the case of incomes from rent.

Separately, non-affiliated MPs Ionel Dancă and Antonel Tănase initiated a bill that eliminates health contributions on dividend and rent income and the over-taxation of part-time jobs. The two are members of the newly set up Forța Dreptei (Force of Right) party led by the former liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)