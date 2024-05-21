LGBTI organizations in Romania ask candidates for EP elections to sign ILGA commitment

A total of 21 LGBTI organizations and groups in Romania recently made a public appeal to all politicians running in the European Parliament elections on June 9 to sign a commitment that stresses the fact that the EU must become a global leader in promoting the rights of sexual minorities.

The goal was proposed by ILGA-Europe, the largest pan-European LGBTI federation, which brings together over 700 associations from Europe and Central Asia.

"This commitment represents a firm promise to support and promote the rights of LGBTI people in Romania, the European Union, and the rest of the world," stated the press release from the MozaiQ LGBT Association, published on social media.

The LGBTI community in Romania needs protection from the state, fairness, and equal rights, particularly emphasizing the right to have a legally recognized family, the organization says.

According to the Rainbow Map, published by ILGA-Europe, Romania ranks 26th out of 27 European Union countries in terms of respecting the lives of LGBTI people.

"Signing this commitment demonstrates a commitment to equality and respect for human rights. It is time for Romania to show that it supports diversity and is determined to fight against any kind of discrimination," the public appeal notes.

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu | Dreamstime.com)