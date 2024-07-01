Press Release

Expand your business opportunities with dynamic legal support from Motion by Visible Artem Litvinov.

Artem Litvinov explains the legal support for business at Motion by Visible

“Even initially successful enterprises fail later on due diligence. Poor risk management, inadequate legal protection of the company and a not sustainable business model – that's what entrepreneurs should be concerned about,” says Artem Litvinov, Chief of Marketing at Motion by Visible (in opening picture). We contacted him to learn about the quality of legal support the organization provides and to find out more about its services.

Motion by Visible is a company registered in Montenegro that assists in the establishment, development and liquidation of businesses. According to information on the official website, its specialists provide both marketing and legal support. The corporate lawyers from the company help with the legal aspects of establishing and managing business. Meanwhile, marketing specialists handle tasks related to the company's promotion, development and future planning.

Putting together what we have learnt from Artem Litvinov and from open-sources, Motion by Visible offers the following services to business owners:

Competent consulting by certified specialists in spoken and written formats;

Assistance with agreements, their analysis and amendments;

Development and implementation of an appropriate business model;

Legal support for transactions;

Evaluation of documents, explanation of their key points;

Preparing the company for inspections by regulatory authorities.

According to reviews about Motion by Visible, this company is preferred both by experienced entrepreneurs who own international companies and by small business owners or those who are just planning to start a new venture. Artem Litvinov says of his organization’s mission: "Not all entrepreneurs are familiar with the intricacies of running a business and the legal nuances involved. We deal with every case, regardless of the company's scale. Everyone needs legal or marketing support, because it provides an independent view of the company's performance, which helps it to develop and reach new heights".

Artem Litvinov shares the main goal of Motion by Visible: "A good idea for a business can be born in anyone's head, regardless of how prepared they are to start and run it. It's a pity when people give up on their dreams due to concerns that it won't work because they lack the necessary experience or skills. We help people realize their ambitions and dreams by providing both legal and marketing support for managing business”.

Artem Litvinov explains why businesses need legal support from Motion by Visible

Reasons for using corporate lawyers' services vary, depending on the goals of entrepreneurs and the scale of their businesses. We decided to ask Artem Litvinov why entrepreneurs contact Motion by Visible for legal support, and to share some of his clients' situations.

"First and foremost, entrepreneurs need up-to-date information and advice on current legislation. This particularly applies to those who decide to expand their business to the international market or open a company abroad. We often receive applications from people planning to establish an enterprise in Europe. Our specialists not only provide such clients with consultations, but also with ready-made practical solutions to their business tasks, no matter which EU country they are interested in," - Artem Litvinov said.

The Chief of Marketing of Motion by Visible explains further: "Business protection is high on the agenda of most entrepreneurs. They contact us for competent legal assistance with documents, contracts and transactions. One of our clients specifically requested Motion by Visible to provide a complete package of business protection services. We helped him with all matters, from registering a trademark to dealing with the tax authorities”.

"Last but not least, Motion by Visible helps businesses with risk management. Our experts can assess the potential dangers of certain operations by familiarizing themselves with contracts and participating in transactions. One of our clients contacted us at the right time because the agreement he was about to sign with another company's corporate lawyers would have resulted in heavy losses in the future. Without legal support, our client had no chance of avoiding such an outcome, but our experts helped him protect his business from a deliberately unfair transaction," finishes Artem Litvinov. From all his explanations, it is clear that Motion by Visible provides reliable legal support in nearly every aspect of running a business.

Most entrepreneurs make mistakes at the very beginning of the business, which makes it much more difficult to improve the internal situation as it grows. This leads some entrepreneurs to simply liquidate the company and start a new one. Corporate lawyers help to organize the internal structures correctly at the initial stage and also to correct previous mistakes. This helps to protect the business from potential future risks and make it more successful.

Unveiling the Vital Dimensions of Business Legal Support from Motion by Visible

After learning from Artem Litvinov why people contact corporate lawyers of Motion by Visible, we decided to ask him about the importance of legal support. We wondered if business owners cannot operate without it. Artem Litvinov explained the following:

"Of course, you can manage without the legal support of corporate lawyers. In fact, most entrepreneurs do so, especially those who have operated on the market for a long time. But how effective is such business – that's the real question,” – says Artem Litvinov, “many commit mistakes in marketing and legal protection of their business without even realizing it. And one day these mistakes arise and turn into huge damage, both in terms of money and, above all, reputation. It's enough to lose a single court case because of a mishandled transaction to completely ruin your clients' trust.”

The Chief of Marketing of Motion by Visible has a point. According to statistics from Investopedia.com, only 25% of new enterprises survive for 15 years. The reason is not necessarily based on failed deals or even on the company's security. Sometimes it comes down to an inappropriate choice of business model and other aspects of running an enterprise. Nevertheless, Artem Litvinov concludes that legal support is particularly important since the company's success depends directly on it.

We asked the Chief of Marketing of Motion by Visible to explain the main reasons why legal support is essential when starting or running a business. His main points are listed below for your convenience:

Compliance with laws and regulations. Businesses operate within a framework of laws and regulations at local, national and international levels. Legal support ensures that these rules are understood and complied with, reducing the risk of violations, fines and reputational damage;

Risk management. Corporate lawyers help identify and manage the legal risks associated with doing business. They assess potential liabilities, review contracts and agreements, and develop risk management strategies to protect company interests;

Contractual relationships. Legal support is required to prepare, analyze and review contracts to ensure they accurately reflect the parties' intentions, protect the business rights and minimize potential risks;

Intellectual property protection. Trademarks, copyrights, patents and trade secrets can be critical to a company's success and competitiveness. Corporate lawyers help to register and protect these assets for businesses;

International operations and cross-border transactions. Large corporations face additional legal complexities. The support of corporate lawyers helps address concerns related to international trade, customs, foreign investment, taxation arrangements and multi-jurisdictional compliance.

Conclusions and recommendations

Meeting Artem Litvinov gave us an opportunity to learn more about Motion by Visible and its legal support for business. His explanations made it clear that the organization’s corporate lawyers are highly experienced and qualified in providing such assistance. They know the risks that businesses face when establishing and operating in the market and help to avoid them. Furthermore, experts help with agreements and transactions, making them transparent to the client. Overall, after interviewing Artem Litvinov, we came to the conclusion that Motion by Visible is a reliable marketing and legal assistant for businesses of any scale.

