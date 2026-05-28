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“Le Petit Chef” dining experience to debut at Bucharest’s Radisson Blu Hotel this summer

28 May 2026

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The animated culinary experience known as “Le Petit Chef” will debut in Bucharest on June 4, bringing a combination of dining, 3D projection mapping, and storytelling to Romania for the first time. The show will be hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest.

Created by Belgian artistic collective Skullmapping, “Le Petit Chef” features a six-centimeter animated chef projected directly onto dining tables using 3D mapping technology.

The concept combines animation, music, and synchronized food service, with guests watching short visual performances before each course is served. Since launching globally in 2015, the experience has been presented in more than 100 cities worldwide, including London, Dubai, Singapore, Vienna, and Rome.

The experience will include a four-course menu served over a two-to-three-hour show. 

The menu will feature dishes including burrata with Sicilian tomato salsa, Tom Yum-style ramen with seafood, Rossini-style beef tenderloin with truffle purée and foie gras, and a white chocolate mousse dessert with raspberry and vanilla ice cream. Vegetarian and children’s menu options will also be available.

Reservations will be required to attend the show at Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
New in town

“Le Petit Chef” dining experience to debut at Bucharest’s Radisson Blu Hotel this summer

28 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The animated culinary experience known as “Le Petit Chef” will debut in Bucharest on June 4, bringing a combination of dining, 3D projection mapping, and storytelling to Romania for the first time. The show will be hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest.

Created by Belgian artistic collective Skullmapping, “Le Petit Chef” features a six-centimeter animated chef projected directly onto dining tables using 3D mapping technology.

The concept combines animation, music, and synchronized food service, with guests watching short visual performances before each course is served. Since launching globally in 2015, the experience has been presented in more than 100 cities worldwide, including London, Dubai, Singapore, Vienna, and Rome.

The experience will include a four-course menu served over a two-to-three-hour show. 

The menu will feature dishes including burrata with Sicilian tomato salsa, Tom Yum-style ramen with seafood, Rossini-style beef tenderloin with truffle purée and foie gras, and a white chocolate mousse dessert with raspberry and vanilla ice cream. Vegetarian and children’s menu options will also be available.

Reservations will be required to attend the show at Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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