Romanian lawyers ready for strike if asked to pay health contribution for entire income

The lawyers of Bucharest Bar Association threatened with "wide protest actions and even a general strike" as they are dissatisfied with the fact that the government intends to levy the 10% health contribution (CASS) on their entire income, as opposed to a capped value currently, G4media reported.

The Government considers such a measure for all liberal professions as part of the fiscal corrective measures.

The lawyers claim that the levy of a CASS contribution with no cap "doubles the fiscal burden of lawyers and, in practice, sanctions the performance in the profession, without offering anything additional in terms of compensation for the health system".

(Photo: Yunkiphotoshot/ Dreamstime)

