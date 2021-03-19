Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 09:03
Politics

Romanian lawmakers close to dismantling controversial special investigation body

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Legal Committee of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies endorsed on March 17, with 17 votes against 11, the Government's bill for dismantling the controversial "special section" SIIJ charged with investigating crimes committed by magistrates, G4media.ro reported.

The head of the magistrates' body (CSM), Bogdan Mateescu, and the High Court (ICCJ) head, Corina Corbu, who were invited to attend the debate, left the Parliament building accusing politicized positions of the lawmakers. "I regret such behavior in the Romanian Parliament," Mateescu said.

Notably, CSM is given more power under the bill drafted by the Government since the magistrates can be investigated for their deeds only with prior consent from the body that supervises the activity of prosecutors and judges (CSM). This was an amendment promoted by the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR after the CSM previously issued a negative review on the bill drafted by the Government.

Reformist minister Stelian Ion (USR-PLUS), the bill's author, invoked the special section's insignificant results since its establishment. But the narrative that gained ground before the elections and circulated by USR-PLUS is that the body is an instrument set up by the Social Democrats for putting an end to the pursuit of justice and anti-corruption.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 09:03
Politics

Romanian lawmakers close to dismantling controversial special investigation body

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Legal Committee of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies endorsed on March 17, with 17 votes against 11, the Government's bill for dismantling the controversial "special section" SIIJ charged with investigating crimes committed by magistrates, G4media.ro reported.

The head of the magistrates' body (CSM), Bogdan Mateescu, and the High Court (ICCJ) head, Corina Corbu, who were invited to attend the debate, left the Parliament building accusing politicized positions of the lawmakers. "I regret such behavior in the Romanian Parliament," Mateescu said.

Notably, CSM is given more power under the bill drafted by the Government since the magistrates can be investigated for their deeds only with prior consent from the body that supervises the activity of prosecutors and judges (CSM). This was an amendment promoted by the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR after the CSM previously issued a negative review on the bill drafted by the Government.

Reformist minister Stelian Ion (USR-PLUS), the bill's author, invoked the special section's insignificant results since its establishment. But the narrative that gained ground before the elections and circulated by USR-PLUS is that the body is an instrument set up by the Social Democrats for putting an end to the pursuit of justice and anti-corruption.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania