Romania’s USR leader plans to “deeply restructure” her party

The leader of the Romanian reformist party USR, Elena Lasconi, a presidential candidate for the May 4 ballot with ambiguous support from her own colleagues, announced imminent thorough reforming of her party, apparently involving the replacement of the top leadership that withdrew her support recently.

However, the odds for her to conduct the reforms are slim as she either wins the presidential elections (not very likely) and can no longer head the party, or she loses the elections and will probably have to step down from the top of USR as well.

Meanwhile, Lasconi won the final battle in court with the USR leading body, barring her colleagues’ attempt to support Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the first round of the presidential elections instead of supporting her - who they believed could not make it to the second round.

“USR must reform itself; otherwise, it will become irrelevant,” claimed the party's president, Elena Lasconi, speaking for Prima TV and quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Asked whether she is considering forming another party in the event she loses the presidential elections, Lasconi said she does not plan such a step, but she would rather “get rid” of her opponents in the party.

“I mean, a lot of heads should fall [...] and USR should be reformed. Otherwise, it will become irrelevant," said Lasconi, implying she does not plan to step down in the event of a disappointing outcome in the presidential elections.

