Shares of RO gourmet dairy Agroserv Mariuta start trading at BVB on May 21

Agroserv Mariuta, a Romanian gourmet dairy producer, will start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the ticker MILK, on May 21.

The company is known on the market for its brand Laptaria cu Caimac.

In April 2021, the company carried out a private placement through which it sold 431,020 shares(nearly 25% of total current shares) at a price of RON 45 per share, which resulted in an ex-post valuation of RON 77.9 mln (EUR 15.9 mln).

Agroserv Mariuta made the first step on the capital market in November 2020, when it carried out a private placement through which it sold EUR denominated bonds worth EUR 3mn, traded since December 2020 on BVB MTS, under the symbol MILK25E.

Agroserv Mariuta was established in 1994. Until 2018, it had exclusively agricultural activities, large crops (wheat, barley, rapeseed, corn, alfalfa and others, on an area of 3,000 ha) and dairy farm (with over 2,500 animals). In 2018, the company started a dairy factory, which involved an investment of over EUR 5 mln, and launched the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, under which it produces and sells milk packaged in glass, matured cheeses, sour cream, yogurt.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

