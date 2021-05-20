Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 08:26
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Shares of RO gourmet dairy Agroserv Mariuta start trading at BVB on May 21

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroserv Mariuta, a Romanian gourmet dairy producer, will start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the ticker MILK, on May 21.

The company is known on the market for its brand Laptaria cu Caimac.

In April 2021, the company carried out a private placement through which it sold 431,020 shares(nearly 25% of total current shares) at a price of RON 45 per share, which resulted in an ex-post valuation of RON 77.9 mln (EUR 15.9 mln).

Agroserv Mariuta made the first step on the capital market in November 2020, when it carried out a private placement through which it sold EUR denominated bonds worth EUR 3mn, traded since December 2020 on BVB MTS, under the symbol MILK25E.

Agroserv Mariuta was established in 1994. Until 2018, it had exclusively agricultural activities, large crops (wheat, barley, rapeseed, corn, alfalfa and others, on an area of 3,000 ha) and dairy farm (with over 2,500 animals). In 2018, the company started a dairy factory, which involved an investment of over EUR 5 mln, and launched the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, under which it produces and sells milk packaged in glass, matured cheeses, sour cream, yogurt.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 08:26
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Shares of RO gourmet dairy Agroserv Mariuta start trading at BVB on May 21

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroserv Mariuta, a Romanian gourmet dairy producer, will start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the ticker MILK, on May 21.

The company is known on the market for its brand Laptaria cu Caimac.

In April 2021, the company carried out a private placement through which it sold 431,020 shares(nearly 25% of total current shares) at a price of RON 45 per share, which resulted in an ex-post valuation of RON 77.9 mln (EUR 15.9 mln).

Agroserv Mariuta made the first step on the capital market in November 2020, when it carried out a private placement through which it sold EUR denominated bonds worth EUR 3mn, traded since December 2020 on BVB MTS, under the symbol MILK25E.

Agroserv Mariuta was established in 1994. Until 2018, it had exclusively agricultural activities, large crops (wheat, barley, rapeseed, corn, alfalfa and others, on an area of 3,000 ha) and dairy farm (with over 2,500 animals). In 2018, the company started a dairy factory, which involved an investment of over EUR 5 mln, and launched the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, under which it produces and sells milk packaged in glass, matured cheeses, sour cream, yogurt.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked