French Lactalis invests EUR 10 mln to consolidate local production base

Lactalis Romania, which includes the companies Albalact, Covalact, Dorna Lactate and Parmalat, controlled by the French group Lactalis, has budgeted for this year investments of over EUR 10 mln, focusing on the local production base and developing Romanian brands.

The company also says it seeks to export local products to more foreign markets.

"Local investments remain a strategic pillar of Lactalis development in Romania this year as well. (...) We want to produce more in Romania, but also to become an important operator for Europe. The Zuzu brand has started to be sold in the Republic of Moldova, we have constant exports to Bulgaria, Macedonia, Greece, Spain, and the President cream produced in our factories in Romania is exported to 38 countries around the world," said the general manager of Lactalis Romania, Giampaolo Manzonetto, quoted by Profit.ro.

Lactalis' plans occur at a time when small-sized local gourmet diaries are gaining ground. Laptaria cu Caimac and Artesana have tapped the local capital market to build new factories worth EUR 5 mln each in order to capitalise on the local consumers' interest in 'local' products.

