Irina Marica
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 14:31
Events

Special events, workshops mark the opening of the first “Korea Corner” in Romania next week

19 May 2021
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania and the Romanian-Korean Studies Center from the Romanian-American University, together with the support of the Korea Foundation, will hold the grand opening of the first “Korea Corner” project in Romania on May 28-29.

“In the context in which 31 years have passed since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Romania, “Korea Corner” will become a heart of educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries,” reads the press release.

To mark the opening of “Korea Corner,” several events and workshops will be organized at the Romanian-American University in Bucharest next week.

The official opening will begin on Friday afternoon, May 28, with special performances and events - from Samulnori, a traditional Korean musical performance, to modern-day K-Pop dances. The program also includes a special exhibition, “Bojagi & Beyond,” inspired by a traditional Korean textile art with the same name, Bojagi.

Several cultural workshops are scheduled for the next day, May 29, which will give participants a glimpse of the experience of making traditional Korean fans and masks. Access to the workshops will be made by prior reservation.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

10

