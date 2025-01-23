Knauf begins operations at EUR 140 mln glass mineral wool plant in Romania

The new factory that the local subsidiary of German group Knauf, Knauf Insulation, built central Romania at Târnăveni, began producing glass mineral wool in January 2025, the company announced on January 22.

The factory will ensure an annual production of approximately 75,000 tonnes of mineral wool that will serve both domestic needs and other Knauf Insulation markets in the region.

“The start-up phase comes at a time when demand for our insulation solutions is growing throughout the region. I look forward to seeing how the success of our factory drives the success of our customers,” said Dominique Bossan, CEO Europe, Middle East and Asia and member of the Knauf Group Management Committee.

Knauf Insulation, part of the Knauf Group, has invested over EUR 140 million in the production facility built in Târnăveni, Mureş County.

Construction of the new Knauf Insulation factory in Târnăveni began in 2023.

Knauf Insulation is part of the German group Knauf, one of the largest manufacturers of construction materials for interior design, building insulation, and designer ceilings in the world.

The group is also active in Romania through the Knauf Gips Romania division.

(Photo: Iryna Liveoak | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com