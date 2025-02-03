Romania’s Klaus Iohannis says he will stay in office until new president is elected

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis has reiterated that he will not resign, dismissing calls for his departure as "populist rhetoric." He emphasized that his mandate is based on the Constitution and that he will continue to serve until a new president is elected.

"I believe this is a topic raised for populist reasons. We operate according to the Constitution. When I was elected, over six million Romanians voted for me to do things by the book, and the book - the Constitution - says I must remain in office until I hand over my mandate," Iohannis stated on Monday, February 3, as quoted by Biziday.ro.

"In any case, I will be leaving in a few months. Right now, we need to focus on preparing for the elections. I see no use in prolonged debates about whether I should have stayed or not. Candidates should focus on presenting their plans for Romania," he added.

The statement comes amid political tensions following the Constitutional Court's decision to annul last year's presidential elections, which allowed Klaus Iohannis to remain in office beyond his expected term. The court's ruling, based on irregularities in the electoral process, has fueled criticism from opposition figures who argue that Romania should have already transitioned to a new president.

Far-right opposition parties even filed a request to initiate procedures to suspend Iohannis from office.

Romania will hold presidential elections again in May.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)