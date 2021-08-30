KINOdiseea film festival for children kicks off in Bucharest this week

The international film festival for young audiences KINOdiseea will return with an open-air edition in Bucharest’s Plumbuita Park this week. The event is scheduled for September 1-12.

In addition to film screenings, the event’s program includes acting workshops, giant puppet shows, juggling shows, pantomime, and a crafts and contemporary design fair, according to local Agerpres.

Inside Out, an animated film directed by Pete Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen will open the festival on September 1. In total, 12 films for children will be screened at the event.

Access to the event is free of charge, but participants are encouraged to “pay the entry fee” with at least ten plastic caps that will be donated to the Capace cu Suflet Association. The NGO has been collecting caps since 2013, using them to gather funds for small humanitarian causes while also protecting the environment.

Further details about KINOdiseea are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kinodiseea.ro)