An association from Satu Mare and 11 kindergartens from the county have entered Book of Records Romania after creating a garland of flowers made from PET bottles. The garland is over 330 meters long.

To create the flower garland, hundreds of kindergarten students and their families joined forces. Over a period of 3 months, they collected 2-liter PET bottles, cut them, and painted them with water-based paint.

Although initially each of the 11 kindergartens involved was supposed to create a 5-meter-long garland, the final garland displayed on European Parks Day exceeded all expectations. Made from 3,350 plastic bottles, it measured a total of 334 meters.

The initiative was extremely well received by children and parents, turning what was intended as a simple environmental action into a national record-setting performance.

"We wanted this action to take place in a protected area, the closest to Satu Mare being Magia Someşului, where these garlands were placed one after the other. It was measured on-site, and we found that with the mobilization of kindergartens, parents, and grandparents, a garland 334 meters long was created. We said that this long garland could enter the Book of Records. So we prepared the necessary documentation, and the evaluation committee deemed that we deserved to enter the Book of Records. The credit goes to the kindergartens," mentioned Elisabeta Bekessy, former director of the Satu Mare Environmental Protection Agency, and now president of the "Tree of Life" Association, cited by Digi24.

After the record was registered, the "Tree of Life" Association also received a certificate from the Romanian Book of Records in a special ceremony.

(Photo source: Asociația Copacul Vieții on Facebook)