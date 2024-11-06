Kevin Gaskell, ex-CEO of Porsche, Lamborghini and BMW, the man who transforms businesses, comes at GoTech World 2024

News from Companies

For its 13th edition, GoTech World, the largest B2B expo conference with IT and digital solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, promises two days of innovation and inspiration at Romexpo, Pavilion B1. This year, the event will bring global opinion leaders, cutting-edge solutions, and strategic technology partners to the forefront.

This edition’s special guest is Kevin Gaskell, former CEO of Porsche, Lamborghini and BMW, known as “the man who transforms businesses” and author of Catching Giants, nominated for the Best Business Book of 2023. Gaskell is a leader recognized for his ability to revitalize struggling companies, guiding them to success. His formula, 100 days to save a struggling business and 1000 days to make it flourish, has helped Kevin Gaskell transform brands such as Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini into market leaders. In less than five years, he transformed Porsche from the brink of bankruptcy to the market leader, and under his leadership, BMW recorded a 500% increase in profitability.

During his presentation at GoTech World, “Don’t be a Genius, be a Genius Creator”, Gaskell will share with the audience his leadership strategies that have led to extraordinary performance and world-class organizational cultures. Recognized for his vast experience and motivational style, he will present the methods by which leaders can bring energy and increased performance in mature companies and in a volatile environment.

Another special guest at the event will be Archie O'Brien, founder and CEO of CudaJet, who will talk about his revolutionary innovation: the underwater jetpack. Passionate about design and technology, he will share the challenges encountered in creating this unique device, which allows for three-dimensional flight underwater without external power sources. In his presentation, titled The World's First Underwater Jetpack, O'Brien will explore how this cutting-edge technology changes the way we relate to underwater exploration and mobility in water sports.

Innovative IT solutions for businesses, from GoTech World 2024 partners

GoTech World 2024 attracts renowned strategic partners who bring innovative solutions and leading-edge technologies to the forefront to support the digital transformation of companies.

Orange Business, main partner of GoTech World 2024, continues to support the digital transformation of companies in Romania, through innovative solutions that integrate the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. As a leading provider of IT and communications solutions, Orange Business aims to inspire the business environment, to adopt sustainable and efficient practices, thus contributing to shaping the digital future. This partnership contributes to exploring the future of emerging technologies and their impact on businesses across the region.

As a Partner of the Smart City & Mobility Stage, Dahua Technology, a global leader in AIoT video solutions, will showcase the Dahua Think# 2.0 integrated approach for the digital transformation of cities and businesses. The highlight of the company’s booth will be the Smart Firefighting Robot, with advanced smoke recognition and real-time data communication functions, which redefines public safety standards and opens new avenues for the use of smart technology in fire prevention and control. Visitors will also explore Smart City 2.0 and Smart Enterprise 2.0 solutions, including Smart Transportation, Smart Building and Smart Energy, all geared towards a safe and intelligent urban environment. Accenture, a partner of the BUILD.AI stage, will showcase the latest advances in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), a key area for the reinvention of businesses, in which it has announced investments of over $3 billion. The company supports organizations in building the digital core and optimizing operations, offering AI strategy services, talent development solutions and value assessments to maximize ROI, all based on principles of responsible use of artificial intelligence.

During the event, Auchan presents the innovative Auchan Retail Media system, an effective tool made available to companies and brands, dedicated to impactful communication and customer activation, on physical and digital media. The company will present the system, services, advantages, current customers and will offer special discount packages during this event.

Soft Net Consulting will also launch the CAS CRM X16 solution, designed to revolutionize customer relationship management. This version integrates advanced social CRM functionalities, digital assistants and integration with Microsoft Teams, facilitating a personalized experience and automated interactions in an elegant and intuitive manner.

Among the outstanding solutions presented at GoTech World 2024 are those brought by Veruvis, which will bring a captivating demonstration of its Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology, an innovative system that allows controlling a race track using only brain waves. Thus, visitors will have the opportunity to experience this interface between the brain and the computer, demonstrating the vast potential of technologies of this type. From entertainment and gaming to assistance solutions for people with disabilities, Veruvis technology opens new paths of human-technology interaction, offering a perspective on the technological future.

ASUS launches in Romania the ExpertBook P5 laptop series, dedicated to professionals who need advanced performance and security. Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and neural processing units (NPU) of up to 47 TOPS, the laptops optimize AI functions through the ASUS AI ExpertMeet solution. The series comes with the ASUS ExpertGuardian suite, which ensures data protection through a commercial-grade BIOS and support for Windows 11 Secured-core PC. In addition, users benefit from one year of free protection with McAfee+ Premium.

PayPoint Romania will present a state-of-the-art POS, offering merchants the ability to accept card payments, along with the most extensive portfolio of additional services. In addition, PayPoint will focus on the 24pay application, highlighting the modern and user-friendly design, which turns it into an indispensable digital tool for users.

At the MGT stand, visitors will be able to discover the new WACOM Movink tablet, the first OLED graphics tablet, created specifically for professionals in the creative industry. In addition to this innovation, MGT will also present Yuify, a service dedicated to copyright protection and digital rights management. At the same time, MGT also presents the Newline Elara Pro, a Google EDLA certified interactive display, which integrates perfectly with Google Apps and redefines collaboration in modern workspaces. Regarding medical solutions, the company will present the Pexip telemedicine cart, designed to improve the interaction between patients and medical staff.

cyber_Folks, a leader in digital and IT infrastructure solutions, with over 20 years of experience in Romania, launches at GoTech World its new Disaster Recovery solution, designed to fully protect and ensure rapid recovery of essential data in the event of unforeseen events. Also, participants can explore at their stand: advanced cloud infrastructure solutions with 24/7 technical support, Disaster Recovery solutions with real-time backup or a state-of-the-art infrastructure, supported by data centers in Bucharest and Cluj.

Visitors to the Bull Stream stand will discover during the event top solutions in Performance Marketing, Web Development, Design & Branding, Content Marketing and Strategic Analysis, providing essential support for refining the brand, increasing sales and developing a complete marketing strategy. Official partner of Google and Meta, Bull Stream uses its expertise and resources to transform clients' vision into reality, helping them achieve their goals. In addition, visitors can participate in the exclusive raffle to win the “Golden Ticket”, a prize worth €6,000.

Participation in GoTech World 2024 is achieved by purchasing an access ticket, directly from the website www.gotech.world. Depending on the benefits desired by each participant, there are three categories of tickets: Standard Pass - EUR 189 + VAT, Content Pass - EUR 329 + VAT, VIP Pass - EUR 429 + VAT.

Main Partner: Orange Business

Inspired by: Mercedes-Benz

Smart City & Mobility Stage Partner: Dahua Technology

Cybersecurity Stage Partner: certSIGN

Digital Marketing & e-Commerce Stage Partner: BCR

Sustainability Stage Partner: Hidroelectrica

Software Architecture Stage Partner: SAP

DevOps Stage Partner: AD/01

Product & UX Design Stage Partner: Google

Build.AI Stage Partner: Accenture

Business Transformation Networking Partner: Măgurele Science Park Association

Digital Marketing & e-Commerce Networking Partner: TikTok

Sustainability Networking Partner: DSV Global Transport & Logistics

Gaming Networking Partner: Electronic Arts Romania

Sponsors: PPC; Schwarz IT; Deloitte Technology Delivery Center; M247; VERUVIS; cyber_Folks; Happy Advertising; ASUS Business; White Image

Communication Partner: SMSO

Coffee Partner: L’OR

Food Partner: Domino’s Pizza

Internet Partner: VIVA Telecom

Refresh partner: AQUA Carpatica

About Universum

UNIVERSUM is a company built around the concept of corporate event architecture with over 10 years of experience in Romania, being among the largest companies in this field.

UNIVERSUM has under its umbrella an entire ecosystem of solutions for companies. From organizing internationally recognized team buildings, large-scale events such as: conferences, sports competitions, product launches and festivals, to complete software solutions dedicated to organizing events.

Bucharest Tech Week is the festival that transforms Bucharest into the international capital of technology and that brings together both professionals and enthusiasts of technology and innovations.

GoTech World (formerly known as Internet & Mobile World) is the largest expo-conference and home of the digital economy in Central and Eastern Europe, where professionals from across the region have access to B2B tech solutions, insights on various digital areas and a networking opportunity.

