One in three Romanians (35%) claim that ESG is a criterion for their buying decisions, three times more than the share of Czechs claiming the same.

The finding is included in a study carried out by Kearney consultancy firm in five countries in Central and Eastern Europe (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia, Romania, and Russia).

The other three countries rank somewhere in between the ESG-conscious Romanians and less so Czechs.

The same pattern applies to the readiness to pay a premium of more than 3% for ESG-compliant products or services: twice as many Romanian consumers are ready to pay this premium compared to their Czech peers - despite the fact that the annual gross salary in the Czech Republic was 20% higher than in Romania in 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One Photo/Dreamstime.com)