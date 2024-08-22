Kaufland installs new EV battery swap stations in Romania in partnership with local startup

Kaufland said it would install new battery swap stations for electric cars at ten of its stores in Romania in partnership with local startup e-Mobility Rentals. The collaboration began in September 2023, initially only in Bucharest, and is currently in full expansion, the company said.

The new Battery Swap stations will be located by the end of 2024 in the parking lots of ten Kaufland stores in Constanța, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Brașov, and Timișoara.

Within the same partnership, the retailer has been using compact electric vehicles provided by e-Mobility Rentals for the "Kaufland Delivers" service. These cars have swappable batteries, which can be quickly replaced at Battery Swap stations located in Kaufland parking lots, thus ensuring continuity of deliveries.

The central goal of the e-Mobility project is to deliver orders over short and medium distances, given the limited range of electric cars and the perishability of some foods, Kaufland said. Thus, due to the small size of the cars, when the battery discharges, it is directly replaced by a charged one. Spare batteries are stored in specially arranged spaces within the Kaufland car parks.

"After launching the first national network of charging stations for electric cars in 2016, Kaufland Romania continues the series of partnerships for more sustainability. By hosting Battery Swap stations in our car parks, we aim to help reduce the impact on the environment […]. We are happy to be able to support e-Mobility Rentals in expanding the innovative ecosystem based on rapid battery change, including in the country, and facilitate new deliveries using green transport for our customers," said Valer Hancaș, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Kaufland Romania.

"With Kaufland's support, we can offer an innovative and green option for local or regional communities and businesses," stated Alexandru Slavu, COO of e-Mobility Rentals.

Currently, e-Mobility Rentals has 12 Battery Swap stations in Bucharest and Constanța, an infrastructure that serves the company's entire fleet of electric vehicles.

This service is mainly used by food delivery companies and hypermarket chains, with more than half of the e-Mobility fleet being leased to players in these sectors. According to startup representatives, the plans also include expansion to companies in the area of ​​ride-sharing, commerce, or car fleets. In addition, collaborations with municipalities, local administrations or utility companies are also targeted.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kaufland)