Kaufland and Glovo introduce free delivery and cash payment option for the elderly in 14 Romanian cities
01 April 2020
People over the age of 65 and those with disabilities can order groceries from retailer Kaufland by phone, and the products will be delivered to their house for free. They can buy basic food products, hygiene and cleaning products, as well as food for their pets.

Glovo couriers are in charge of the deliveries, and the payment is made in cash, upon delivery, the retailer announced.

The service is available in 14 Romanian cities from the Glovo network, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iași, Brașov, Craiova, Constanța, Sibiu, Arad, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Galați, and Pitești.

The orders can be placed by phone at 0720.00.95.95 (normal tariff) between 08:30 and 21:30 Monday to Saturday, and between 08:30-20:00 on Sundays. Deliveries are made at a distance of maximum 6 km from the Kaufland stores involved in this program.

“Volunteers from the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation will work intensively with those from Kaufland stores and Glovo couriers to prepare orders and honor all deliveries on the same day, and thus help those who can't go shopping and don't use the internet,” Kaufland said.

(Photo source: the company)

