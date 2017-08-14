Danish retailer JYSK adds new store to its Romanian network

JYSK, one of the largest retailers of furniture, decoration and home textiles in Europe, will open a new store in Oradea. This will be the Danish retailer’s 47th unit in Romania.

With a total area of 1,000 sqm, the new unit in Oradea will be the third JYSK store in the city, reports local Profit.ro.

“Oradea is the first city in Romania where JYSK opened a store 10 years ago, so the inhabitants here have known us for a very long time,” said Iraida Paiuc, Marketing Manager JYSK Romania.

JYSK entered the Romanian market in 2007. Its local network is currently made of 46 stores, which are located in cities such as Bucharest, Arad, Baia Mare, Craiova, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Ploiesti, Pitesti, Sibiu, and Bacau.

The group has operations in 41 countries, having a total of nearly 20,000 employees. It has annual sales of over EUR 2.5 billion.

Irina Marica, [email protected]