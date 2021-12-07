Radu Jude's "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" on New York Times list of year's best films

Radu Jude's Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale, has been included among the year's best movies in a list published by The New York Times.

The film, which is Romania's proposal for a nomination in the Best International Feature category of the 2022 Oscars, features on the list of A.O. Scott. "From its hard-core opening to its riotous conclusion, this category-defying Romanian film captures the desperate, angry, exhausted mood of the present almost too well," the entry dedicated to the film reads.

The list by A.O. Scott, available here, includes movies such as Summer of Soul by Questlove, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car.

For his work on Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Jude received two nominations at this year's European Film Awards, in the European Director and European Screenwriter categories.

(Photo: Rollercoaster PR)

simona@romania-insider.com