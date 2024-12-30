Western Romania: Fourth refurbished cinema to open in Timișoara

Another cinema that once belonged to the state-owned film distribution company RADEF has been refurbished and is scheduled to open in Timișoara in early 2025.

The cinema is named Johnny, a nod to actor Johnny Weissmüller, known for playing Tarzan in twelve feature films from 1932 to 1948. Weissmüller was born in Freidorf, a village in Timiș county that became a neighborhood of Timișoara in the first half of the 20th century.

It is the fourth refurbished cinema to open in the city as part of a series of initiatives associated with the European Capital of Culture title, which Timișoara held in 2023. The first refurbished cinema to open was Victoria, in 2022, followed by Timiș in 2023, and Studio in December 2024.

“It is the fourth cinema rehabilitated in three years in the context of the European Capital of Culture. We are not stopping because in Timișoara we love beauty, culture and education,” mayor Dominic Fritz said.

The cinema hall can accommodate up to 100 people. The venue can be used for various other cultural and educational activities.

“The new space will not only house a small cinema where films will be shown for the neighborhood, but also a cultural center where the independent theater scene in Timișoara will have a place to experiment,” the mayor said.

The investment in the project amounted to RON 4.1 million, the Timișoara City Hall said.

(Photo: Dominic Fritz on Facebook)

