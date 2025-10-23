Johann Strauss Ensemble and Russell McGregor return to Romania with “Best of Vienna” tour in December

Johann Strauss Ensemble, one of Austria’s most acclaimed classical orchestras, will embark on a new tour in Romania in December, with the celebrated concert “Best of Vienna.” Conducted by violinist and maestro Russell McGregor, the ensemble will bring the charm of Vienna’s festive season to Romanian audiences for the 21st consecutive year.

The tour will take place between December 15 and 22, with performances scheduled in Bucharest, Craiova, Brașov, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, Pitești, and Râmnicu Vâlcea.

The opening concert will be held on December 15 at the National Theatre Bucharest (Ion Caramitru Hall), followed by appearances at major cultural venues across the country.

The Johann Strauss Ensemble’s concerts have become a beloved Romanian holiday tradition, captivating audiences with waltzes, polkas, and marches.

Tickets for the “Best of Vienna” concerts are already on sale through major ticketing platforms, including Bilet.ro, Iabilet.ro, Entertix.ro, and at local box offices, with prices varying by city and venue.

(Photo source: press release)