About 60% of the jobs in Romania may be affected by digital economy

About 60% of the jobs in Romania may be affected by the digital economy, according to Deloitte Romania.

Any industrial revolution has had an impact on the workforce. However, if the previous industrial revolutions had a long-lasting impact on generations, the digital economy is impacting significant effects on shorter periods of time.

“It’s a time of great opportunity, but also of risk,” said Dinu Bumbacea, Partner-in-charge Deloitte Romania.

Senior business executives and government agency leaders from around the world lack confidence in their organizations’ readiness to influence and harness the opportunities offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, according to a research report by Deloitte Global entitled “The Fourth Industrial Revolution is Here—Are You Ready?” Industry 4.0 represents the marriage of physical and digital technologies, such as analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing and the internet of things (IoT).

