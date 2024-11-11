Lead singer of British rock band Jethro Tull promotes stray cat shelter in Romania's Oradea

Video

Ian Anderson, lead singer of the British rock band Jethro Tull, is one of the promoters and backers upholding a stray cat shelter in Oradea, Western Romania.

Tull filmed a video of himself asking people to support the efforts of an association in Oradea that cares for animals, as reported by Digi24.

"They work to find a loving home for them. We support these initiatives and believe it's important to partner with such an organization. And I will do just that right now," said Ian Anderson. "The best cats I've had in the last 50 years were found on farms or the streets."

The shelter in Oradea is home to 50 cats, with plenty of indoor and outdoor play space.

"It was a great surprise; we didn't expect it. We thank them, and I hope others will also promote helping stray animals," said Mihaela Bohuș, a volunteer with the association.

The association, named Prietenii pisicilor (Friends of cats), cares for cats that barely survive on the streets - especially as winter brings colder and colder nights - but also cats abandoned by their owners.

The promotion of the association began with the Romanian rock band Dirty Shirt. The band members reached out to dozens of personalities from home and abroad, including Ian Anderson.

"The shelter volunteers appreciate every bit of financial support from the community, as well as the work of volunteers who lend a helping hand," said Cristian Bălănean, guitarist of Dirty Shirt.

(Photo source: screenshot from Dirty Shirt's Facebook video)