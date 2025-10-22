Jacky Huet takes over as GM of tech company DocProcess Romania

DocProcess, the technology company founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniela and Liviu Apolozan and recently integrated into the French group AGENA3000, announced the appointment of Jacky Huet as general manager of DocProcess Romania.

With more than 30 years of experience in the software industry across EMEA and America, he brings extensive expertise in domains such as taxation, human resources, retail, CPG, import/export, and operating within local market regulations.

Before joining DocProcess, he was already a member of the executive committee of Centaurus Group, which includes AGENA3000, where, since 2018, he has contributed to strategic international development.

In September 2025, DocProcess became part of AGENA3000, an international company with French headquarters and provider of solutions regarding Business Ecosystem Automation (E-invoicing, EDI & TPM) and Product Ecosystem Automation (PIM, PDM, ConsoTrust).

Founded in 2005, DocProcess offers advanced procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing, and e-transport solutions to over 3,500 clients across multiple industries.

Founders Daniela and Liviu Apolozan will continue to support the company as advisors to the management team, ensuring continuity and knowledge transfer during this new phase of development, the company said.

(Photo source: the company)