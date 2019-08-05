European access management firm takes over Romanian startup

Unloq, a Romanian startup specializing in passwordless authentication services, was taken over by iWelcome, a European Identity as a Service company with offices in the Netherlands and Romania, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The Cluj-Napoca startup has developed a secure authentication system, replacing passwords with user consent from the mobile phone, following a notification.

iWelcome is an Access Management as a Service (IDAAS) provider, helping businesses manage the access of their employees, customers, partners and suppliers in a simple and efficient way across different online platforms. The European company was founded in 2010 and has offices in the Netherlands and Romania.

Unloq, founded by Mircea Patachi and Adrian Bunta in Cluj-Napoca, started working with iWelcome in 2016 when the company was looking for a partner to help them integrate personalized multi-factor authentication. The Romanian brand will migrate under the brand iWelcome, and a new Unloq application will be launched in the coming months under the brand iWelcome. Unloq representatives announced on the startup blog that their services would be operational by December 31, 2019.

(Photo source: Facebook / Unloq)