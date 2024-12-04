IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar 2024 united through generosity: The diplomatic community in Romania comes together to make a difference on December 8

News from Companies

On Sunday, December 8, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM, at the ground floor of the National Library of Romania, the International Women’s Association (IWA) will host the 32nd edition of the Diplomatic Bazaar, an event dedicated to charity and cultural diversity. Organized under the patronage of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this edition also celebrates 46 years of IWA’s activity in Romania.

This year’s edition brings together representatives from 60 diplomatic missions and international communities transforming the ground floor of the National Library into a true global cultural mosaic. Visitors are invited to discover authentic traditions, unique crafts, art, music, dances, culinary delights, and artifacts from around the world, all in a vibrant, multicultural atmosphere.

The Diplomatic Bazaar is more than just a fair—it is a celebration of unity through diversity, offering a space where nations can share their cultural richness in a spirit of solidarity.

Over the years, the IWA Charity Bazaar has become one of the most significant international events in Romania, uniting local and international communities in a joint effort to support charitable projects for those in need. Marking 46 years of activity, IWA reaffirms its core values—dignity, respect, and solidarity—which continue to inspire and build bridges of cultural understanding.

Statements from Organizers and Supporters

Cristina Lazăr, President of IWA:

“The IWA Bazaar is a true celebration of solidarity. The 2024 edition, made possible by the dedicated efforts of over 500 passionate volunteers, will once again highlight the power of unity in diversity and cross-cultural collaboration. As we approach our 50th anniversary, we are proud to carry forward this cherished tradition, making a significant impact on the well-being of those most in need.”

Deborah Ojeda Valedon, Ambassador of Cuba to Romania:

“The Diplomatic Bazaar, organized so efficiently by IWA every year, showcases the work of diplomatic missions in Romania, highlighting their customs and traditions. It is a space where love, joy, and solidarity prevail—a special day that requires a lot of effort both before and after the event. We applaud the organizers for their dedication and for providing us with this wonderful opportunity each year. We warmly invite everyone to visit us on Sunday—don’t miss it!”

Marina Coanda Bundac, Chairlady of the IWA Bazaar:

“The IWA Charity Diplomatic Bazaar is a beautiful expression of cultural diplomacy, a unique gathering where diplomatic missions and communities from all over the world come together under one roof. For over three decades, this event has been a haven of compassion and generosity, creating strong bonds and supporting life-changing causes. It is an exceptional honor for me to coordinate this unique event for the 12th time, as it consistently celebrates the traditions and values of each nation while uniting local and international communities in a spirit of warmth, solidarity, and philanthropy.”

Eleonora Durante Mancini, Spouse of the Italian Ambassador to Romania:

“The Christmas Bazaar is not just a remarkable charity event but also an opportunity to share precious moments, strengthen friendships, and proudly celebrate a miracle created together, year after year. Within the Italian community, we are delighted to support IWA and to experience these special moments alongside the international community.”

IWA invites the public to join this unique multicultural event, where the spirit of solidarity and giving takes center stage. On December 8, come and celebrate with us, contributing to the building of a better world for those in need.

We warmly await you at the National Library of Romania!

About IWA

The International Women's Association (IWA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange, charity, and community service. With a rich history spanning 45 years, the IWA continues to make a positive impact on the local and global community through its various initiatives.

*This is a Press release.