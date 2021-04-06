Romanian developer Iulius invests EUR 35 mln in "urban mobility" at Palas Campus office project

Iulius Company, the biggest Romanian real estate developer, controlled by local investor Iulian Dascalu, estimates investments of EUR 35 million in infrastructure and urban mobility works, which will serve the future Palas Campus building in Iasi.

The developer started the construction of the EUR 120 mln office project in Iasi last July. The project includes 54,000 sqm of office space and 6,000 sqm of retail space, and which benefited from a green loan for sustainable development granted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the Bank World Group.

"Over 5,000 new jobs will be created here, the impact of the new project being also at the level of infrastructure and urban mobility, through investments of EUR 35 mln," the group's representatives said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The new complex will receive IFC Certification EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) for buildings. EDGE buildings use at least 20% less energy and less water than ordinary buildings, thus mitigating climate change.

(Photo source: the company)