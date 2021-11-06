Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 08:49
Real Estate

Revenues of RO real estate owner Iulius down by 12% in 2020

11 June 2021
On an aggregate level, the real estate projects developed and owned by Iulius Group, part of which are jointly owned with the South African fund Atterbury Europe, generated last year a turnover of RON 522 mln, 12% less than in 2019.

Cumulatively, the same projects generated a profit of RON 6 mln last year, more than tenfold down from RON 70 mln in 2019 and RON 434 mln in 2018.

Four of the eight projects developed by the Iulius Group, the company owned by local entrepreneur Iulian Dascalu, recorded losses in 2020, while the other four reduced their profits last year compared to 2019, according to data sent by the developer's representatives at the request of Ziarul Financiar.

The retail components from Palas Iaşi and Iulius Town Timişoara (pictured), together with the office area of the same project and the Iulius Mall shopping center in Iaşi, reported losses between RON 2.6 mln (the offices in Iulius Town Timişoara) and RON 23.6 mln (retail in the same complex).

As regards the turnover, the highest was generated by the retail in Iulius Town Timişoara - RON 118 mln, down from RON 130 mln in 2019.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
10

