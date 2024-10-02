Iulius brings Jumbo to its EUR 0.5 bln urban reconversion project in Cluj-Napoca

Greek toy retailer Jumbo is set to open a new store at Rivus Cluj-Napoca, the new EUR 500 million urban reconversion project by Iulius and Atterbury Europe. The project is set to transform a former industrial platform into a complex with a wide diversity of uses – retail, cultural, entertainment, office, and park.

The Rivus project will have the largest retail area in Romania, more than 145,000 sqm GLA, and will integrate 400+ brands. It will also have various uses and services, such as fresh market, medical hub, sports and wellness facilities, interactive entertainment centers for all age categories, first-to-region cinema technologies and open air cinema, as well as international coffee shops and concept-restaurants.

Jumbo is one of the top 3 most anticipated brands for Cluj locals according to market surveys and public consultations, and will reach the local market for the first time with the planned opening.

The Jumbo concept based in Rivus will span an area of approximately 8,000 sqm, offering toys, products for babies, office and stationery supplies, decorations, seasonal products, and home goods.

“Jumbo is a premiere for our portfolio of partners and we are glad that together with them we will offer Cluj locals the experiences they want. Rivus will be the most extensive lifestyle center in Romania, with first-to-market uses and statement-concepts. This project already promises to be extremely attractive and exciting through its thematic diversity, as well as the new shopping, entertainment, cultural, and socializing components, and is drawing major interest from the market,” said Oana Diaconescu, Head of Leasing Iulius.

The Jumbo group operates 19 stores in Romania, of which 5 in Bucharest-Ilfov, 2 in Oradea and one store each in Timișoara, Arad, Ploiești, Pitești, Constanța, Suceava, Bacău, Brăila, Brașov, Craiova, Sibiu and Iași.

“Jumbo’s sales in Romania are on an upward trend, which confirms the increased interest that this concept enjoys in this country, and we are glad that we managed to identify the opportunity to also be present in one of the largest and most active cities in Romania,” said Apostolos Vakakis, owner of the Jumbo store network.

(Photo source: Iulius)