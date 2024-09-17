Iulius group expands Suceava shopping mall under EUR 40 mln investment

Real estate group Iulius announced it kicked up expansion works at its shopping mall in Suceava under a EUR 40 million project expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

The project will bring new retail spaces of ​​14,500 square meters (+33%) and involves the creation of additional spaces, as well as the reconfiguration and redevelopment of some existing areas of the mall opened in 2008.

The new commercial area will complement the current mall with international fashion brands in a regional premiere, restaurants, cafes, gelaterias, drive-thru locations, a fitness center, green spaces, and more parking spaces.

"We are adding new profiles and services, such as the sports and fitness center and drive-thru locations. The expansion will increase the status of the mall as a regional destination, will attract more visitors and new businesses, stimulating the local economy," said Eduard Marcu, Shopping Center Manager at Iulius Mall Suceava.

The number of parking spots will increase from 1,350 to over 2,400, and 25 double charging stations for electric cars will be installed.

When completed, Iulius Mall Suceava will boast the largest retail area in north Romania: over 60,000 square meters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)