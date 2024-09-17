Real Estate

Iulius group expands Suceava shopping mall under EUR 40 mln investment

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate group Iulius announced it kicked up expansion works at its shopping mall in Suceava under a EUR 40 million project expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

The project will bring new retail spaces of ​​14,500 square meters (+33%) and involves the creation of additional spaces, as well as the reconfiguration and redevelopment of some existing areas of the mall opened in 2008. 

The new commercial area will complement the current mall with international fashion brands in a regional premiere, restaurants, cafes, gelaterias, drive-thru locations, a fitness center, green spaces, and more parking spaces.

"We are adding new profiles and services, such as the sports and fitness center and drive-thru locations. The expansion will increase the status of the mall as a regional destination, will attract more visitors and new businesses, stimulating the local economy," said Eduard Marcu, Shopping Center Manager at Iulius Mall Suceava.

The number of parking spots will increase from 1,350 to over 2,400, and 25 double charging stations for electric cars will be installed.

When completed, Iulius Mall Suceava will boast the largest retail area in north Romania: over 60,000 square meters. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Real Estate

Iulius group expands Suceava shopping mall under EUR 40 mln investment

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate group Iulius announced it kicked up expansion works at its shopping mall in Suceava under a EUR 40 million project expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

The project will bring new retail spaces of ​​14,500 square meters (+33%) and involves the creation of additional spaces, as well as the reconfiguration and redevelopment of some existing areas of the mall opened in 2008. 

The new commercial area will complement the current mall with international fashion brands in a regional premiere, restaurants, cafes, gelaterias, drive-thru locations, a fitness center, green spaces, and more parking spaces.

"We are adding new profiles and services, such as the sports and fitness center and drive-thru locations. The expansion will increase the status of the mall as a regional destination, will attract more visitors and new businesses, stimulating the local economy," said Eduard Marcu, Shopping Center Manager at Iulius Mall Suceava.

The number of parking spots will increase from 1,350 to over 2,400, and 25 double charging stations for electric cars will be installed.

When completed, Iulius Mall Suceava will boast the largest retail area in north Romania: over 60,000 square meters. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 September 2024
Society
Security incident at Romania’s Parliament Palace as man starts fire in visitors’ access area
17 September 2024
Society
BBC confuses Romania with Bulgaria on map once more
17 September 2024
Politics
Romanian MEP Roxana Mînzatu appointed Vice-President of the European Commission
17 September 2024
Sports
US gymnast appeals Swiss court to get back Olympic medal from Romanian Ana Maria Bărbosu
17 September 2024
Society
Romania sets aside EUR 20 mln in first aid package to tackle floods’ impact
17 September 2024
Agriculture
USDA expects Romania's maize crop at lowest level in 11 years
17 September 2024
Society
Only 20% of the houses in flood-hit Galati county have mandatory insurance
17 September 2024
Startup
Romanian startup launches recycling app to amplify SGR system