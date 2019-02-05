Romanian, in referee team for 2019 Women's Champions League final

Romanian Petruţa Iugulescu will be part of the referee team for the 2019 Women's Champions League final, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced.

In the final, Olimpique Lyon will face FC Barcelona at Budapest's Ferencváros Stadium on May 18.

Russian Anastasia Pustovoitova will lead the team of referees. Pustovoitova will be assisted by Russian Ekaterina Kurochkina and Iugulescu. Hungarian Katalin Kulcsár will act as the fourth official. A reserve assistant referee, Katalin Emese Török, also from Hungary, completes the line-up of the refereeing team.

This summer, Iugulescu together with Mihaela Ţepuşă will referee at the Women's World Cup, to be held in France, between June 7 and July 7. The two previously worked together at a match in the quarter finals of the Champions League, between Barcelona and LSK Kvinner.

Iugulescu was born in 1979 in Târgovişte. She started arbitrating while she was a student at the Philology Faculty. She met several people who were working in the field and decided to give it a try, Adevarul previously reported.

(Photo: frf.ro)

