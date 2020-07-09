Media: Italy maintains self-isolation requirements for travelers from Romania

Travelers arriving in Italy from Romania and Bulgaria will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as Italy has decided to keep some of the restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus in the country.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a new decree that takes effect on Monday, September 7, extending all restrictive measures adopted on August 10, local Mediafax reported, quoting SkyNews.

People arriving in Italy from Greece, Malta, Spain, and Croatia need to perform a COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, entry is not allowed in Italy for people coming from Moldova, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Chile, Kuwait, Northern Macedonia, Oman, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and Colombia.

(Photo source: Aliaksandr Mazurkevich/Dreamstime.com)