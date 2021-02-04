Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
COVID-19: Italy updates entry requirements for travelers from Romania

02 April 2021
The Italian authorities have updated the requirements for entering the country, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced. The new measures, which also target travelers from Romania, entered into force on March 31 and are valid until April 6.

Thus, during this period, those who have transited or stayed in the 14 days prior to entering Italy in one or more of the states and territories included on List C have to show a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) upon arrival. The test has to be done no later than 48 hours before entry.

“Given that the Italian authorities have not established a model certificate attesting to the test result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, MAE recommends that the document be written in Italian or English,” the Romanian ministry said.

Moreover, regardless of the test result, travelers have to self-isolate for five days. They also have to undergo a further molecular or antigen test at the end of the five-day isolation period.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

