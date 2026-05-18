The shares of IT Genetics, a Romanian technology company specialized in digital automation and operational efficiency solutions for businesses, will start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on May 20 under the ticker symbol ITG.

The listing marks a new stage in the group’s development and follows the private placement carried out by the company in December 2025, through which it raised RON 5.2 million from investors to support its development plans and international expansion.

“In recent years, we have built a regional technology ecosystem with international operations and solutions developed for key industries such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and e-commerce. Entering the capital market provides us with access to the instruments needed to accelerate the Group’s development, while maintaining operational discipline, transparency, and the creation of long-term value for shareholders,” said Liviu Sima and Ștefan Axinte, co-founders of IT Genetics.

The capital raised through the private placement completed at the end of last year was aimed at supporting the development of the group’s international operations, expanding the industrial automation and robotics segment, as well as accelerating investments in products and operational infrastructure.

To date, part of the capital raised has been directed toward expanding the group’s territorial presence through the development of local teams. At the same time, the company has invested in increasing the production capacity of its proprietary brand Zinta, specialized in professional consumables for retail, logistics, HoReCa, and industrial manufacturing, in order to support growing demand and the expansion of regional delivery capabilities. In parallel, part of the funds also supported the group’s international expansion through the launch of the ITG Store eCommerce platform in France and Germany.

Last year, the IT Genetics Group recorded operating revenues of RON 102.2 million, up 3% compared to 2024, driven primarily by higher revenues generated by the distribution and integration of IT equipment and solutions. The company said that profitability was impacted by the increase in operational costs associated with the Group’s development and consolidation process. “Nevertheless, the Group remained profitable at the net level and recorded a net profit of RON 1.4 million in 2025. This result reflects the maintenance of a solid commercial base and the continuation of investments aimed at the long-term development of the Business,” the company stated.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneurs Liviu Sima and Ștefan Axinte, IT Genetics has evolved into a regional technology group with operations in Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, and Italy, serving more than 20,000 companies across industries such as retail, logistics, industrial manufacturing, eCommerce, and HoReCa. The group develops and integrates hardware solutions, software, and services dedicated to the digitalization and automation of operational processes and includes within its ecosystem solutions and platforms such as Zinta, Planograma (WMS software), and Toolbox (a hardware-as-a-service rental platform).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)