Israel also offers Romania help in COVID-19 crisis

03 November 2021
Israel is also helping Romania in its ongoing fight against COVID-19 with medical supplies and doctors. The first oxygen concentrators donated by Israel to Romania arrived in the country on Tuesday, November 2, and a medical team is expected to come to Bucharest at the end of the week.

Israel will donate a total of 40 oxygen concentrators to Romania.

According to a statement from the Israeli Embassy, quoted by Digi24, the medical team expected to arrive in Bucharest on Sunday consists of three doctors, a chief nurse specializing in COVID-19 and a logistics expert.

"Romania is going through a difficult period. COVID patients need special medical attention, and these oxygen concentrators will help them in the healing process. At the same time, at the end of this week, a team of Israeli specialists in COVID intensive care and logistics will arrive in Bucharest, ready to go wherever it is needed in Romania, to come to the aid of the medical staff," said David Saranga, Israel's ambassador in Romania.

Several EU countries have helped Romania fight the fourth COVID-19 wave so far, as the country requested help via the EU Civil Protection mechanism. Among them, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Austria, France, Germany, and Serbia. At the same time, Moldova sent a team of doctors and nurses to work at the hospital in Letcani, in northeastern Romania's Iasi county, where COVID-19 patients are treated.

Local hospitals are overwhelmed by the high numbers of COVID-19 patients, as Romania is still struggling to curb the fourth wave of the pandemic. Although the cases of infection seem to have reached a plateau, the number of COVID-19 patients dying every day is still high. On November 2, for example, the COVID death toll reached an all-time high.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambasada Israelului in Romania; photo credit: Teo Ungureanu)

COVID
01 November 2021
Romania to transfer Covid-19 patients to Germany
03 November 2021
(Photo source: Facebook/Ambasada Israelului in Romania; photo credit: Teo Ungureanu)

COVID
01 November 2021
Romania to transfer Covid-19 patients to Germany
